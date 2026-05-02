Foreign Nationals charged with voting in U.S. Elections
There must be a typo in this story, we’ve been told there are no Unlawful Voters on the voting rolls and election fraud is a conspiracy theory
Now that we are allowed to use the accurate term “Illegal Alien(s)” again (it was forbidden during the Woke Autopen Years), we are seeing more and more evidence of election malfeasance and general scurrilous behavior of Illegal Aliens (and even Legal Aliens) and their enablers as they are indicted, arrested, and imprisoned.
In New Jersey the DOJ has char…