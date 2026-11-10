There was a presumption, even during Cold War days, that somehow our U.S. Military Bases would not be subject to attack.

This would allow our domestic bases to generate military units, deploy them, and defeat the Soviets from our incredible power residing at large bases such as Norfolk Naval Station (VA), Ft. Hood (TX), or Hill Air Force Base (UT). Active, Guard, and Reserve forces would be able to gather, plan, and deploy to assist in the fight.

Those days are over as the Secretary of War, wisely, understands that our American stateside bases are very vulnerable to cyber attack, drone attack, power loss, or other

The Secretary of War has now directed that U.S. military bases must become fighting bases.

The Memo, signed September 30, 2026, said this,

“FORTRESS America strengthens the Nation's military capacity from the inside out, organized around five pillars:

energy independence;

supply-chain and defense-industrial base resilience;

a strategic defense reserve;

installation hardening and cyber resilience;

and resilience in space and spectrum.

Together these pillars guarantee assured access to the materials, energy, industrial capacity, and secure infrastructure on which American military power depends. Through these pillars, we will synchronize efforts across every installation. This is not a retreat. It is the foundation from which American strength is projected- a homeland that cannot be starved out, shut down, or cut off.”

Secretary of War has made it official - DOW installations must become fighting installations for their own survival and continuance of the mission.

In 2023 ColonelRETJohn appeared on War Room hosted by Natalie Winters to sound the alarm on Chinese/Iranian/Russian testing and preparing the battlefield for an attack on U.S. Bases.

The Secretary of War is already being threatened by the incoming Congress. SecWar is simply doing his job.

Best thing for the individual home of the American Citizen?

Stock up and have two weeks worth of food, water, and home protection equipment.

You don’t want to be on I-95 or at Costco during the initial two weeks of conflict, it is going to be ugly.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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