ColonelRETJohn

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Corinne Wilder's avatar
Corinne Wilder
5hEdited

People are expecting an attack on our soil any minute now. They think this is the time to kick us when we are down mentality.

Loved the charts! I miss those charts! You didn’t have enough time. Natalie didn’t schedule enough time. I think you are going to have plenty of material to cover. It’s due to happen any time. Shock and Awe for Americans. Hope we are all prepared for it. Bear spray is a handy thing to have on hand, 00 buckshot is good too. So many veterans in our midst. Every time I am in a Walmart I look at all of the electronic equipment from TV’s to cell phones that China controls any time they wish. Our electronics on our cars, trucks, trains or any other equipment. 🇺🇸✝️ Japanese banks were hit and were forced to shut down for a day.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 United Atomic Export Conglomerate (UAEC), LLC. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.