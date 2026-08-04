When an old, large, overweight, co-owner of a Women’s basketball team unloads with expletives on teen age girls because they are wearing XX and XY shirts and supporting Sophie Cunningham, you know mental health issues are in play.

Election 2026 is about common sense in handling the economy and common sense in handling social issues.

Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton has been suspended and fined by the WNBA after an exchange with two teenage girls wearing shirts depicting XX and XY chromosomes, who Keaton approached, cursed at, and called them expletive deleted insane during a game against the Indiana Fever.

Gas prices may not be exactly where we want them, however turning around 75 years of globalism that sent our jobs overseas, and now dealing with a rise of communism right here in America, takes common sense and a little time. It takes longer because we have those who stand in the way, like the deranged psychos who scream at girls and celebrate genital mutilation of healthy children.

Do not sit out the election process this November. Common sense or craziness, you decide.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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