ColonelRETJohn

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Potatodots's avatar
Potatodots
5h

Thank you. Perfect time to post.

I needed that.

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Corinne Wilder's avatar
Corinne Wilder
3h

✝️ I sent friends 2 Corinthians 5:7 today. For we live by faith not by sight. Everyone in utter disbelief. I do believe that a massive amount of fraud was in play. We will go forward but are changed forever by what we have witnessed. In the days ahead I am certain we will witness some colorful exchanges. Cannot wait to pull up a chair to listen to the brilliant insight of Hakeem Jeffries 😉

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