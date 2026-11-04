How to handle setbacks from the world’s view:
More importantly, here is the Biblical foundation for dealing with setbacks:
© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.
How to handle setbacks from the world’s view:
More importantly, here is the Biblical foundation for dealing with setbacks:
© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.
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Thank you. Perfect time to post.
I needed that.
✝️ I sent friends 2 Corinthians 5:7 today. For we live by faith not by sight. Everyone in utter disbelief. I do believe that a massive amount of fraud was in play. We will go forward but are changed forever by what we have witnessed. In the days ahead I am certain we will witness some colorful exchanges. Cannot wait to pull up a chair to listen to the brilliant insight of Hakeem Jeffries 😉