The Federal Student Aid program has been one of the key causal factors of the College Industrial Complex.

This racket has created monstrous universities (and their endowments) that churn out unemployable purple haired freak shows of dysfunction that cannot change a light bulb but can rapidly form mobs to shout about how transphobic light bulbs are.

Now we are finding out that the Federal Student Aid program has also been sending our tax dollars to scammers overseas.

This is more evidence that Federal entitlement spending can be whacked 50% or more.

Federal prosecutors unveiled charges against five individuals accused of participating in fraudulent schemes to steal federal student aid, which are the first charges brought as part of a sprawling federal probe into “ghost students.”

The DOJ said the alleged scammers engaged in “ghost student” fraud by using fake or stolen identities to enroll in classes online, where they secured student-aid grants and loans before disappearing.

Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald announced at a press conference that the Justice Department had filed charges against five individuals in Nebraska, Virginia and New Jersey who are accused of conspiring with foreign nationals to steal money from federal student financial aid programs.

Every day, fraud is being found and the perpetrators are being held to account.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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