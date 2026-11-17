All existing Department of War bases essentially trace to WWII (or earlier) property.
They may have been upgraded since then, but they are basically pre-existing facilities.
During the early 1980s when ColonelRETJohn first came into service, the WWII era “Splinter Villages” dominated most of the U.S. facilities. Aging WWII Barracks and Warehouses were the predominate buildings on U.S. military installations. Most of them were pretty sorry looking.
There is only so much that can be done with existing infrastructure.
One of the most wonderful integrations of old and new is the Navy Yard in Washington D.C. where the cannon factories from the early 1800s continued to make cannons until 1962. By the early 2000s, the legacy factory buildings had been converted into modern office space, while maintaining the walls, cranes, and many of the historical features.
Renovations like the Navy Yard are very expensive - often more expensive than new construction.
No existing Department of War facility has been bulldozed to the ground and completely started over.
In this September 2026 Memo - a brand new base is being announced. A new military base (or bases) will be created on new geography, from the ground up.
No more choreographic dances in an attempt to modernize old facilities into new facilities, this will be a brand new base.
This is exciting - and much needed. Hopefully there will be many more.
© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.
Probably(?), one of the following:
1- Wyoming (esp. Sweetwater County – Bairoil/Eden areas and other public-land chunks) … WHY: State task force actively identifying ≥4 sites; local officials submitting interest; low density, open terrain/airspace, energy resources, existing nuclear/missile presence (F.E. Warren AFB) and training areas (Camp Guernsey).
2- Texas (Gulf Coast near Corpus Christi or between Corpus and Houston; also El Paso area) … WHY: Large available land, strong existing military ecosystem (NAS Corpus Christi, Army Depot, Joint Base San Antonio, Fort Bliss), Gulf access for naval/aviation ops. El Paso city council has authorized pursuit.
3- Utah (Utah Test and Training Range / western Utah desert) … WHY: Enormous existing DoD land (~2.3M acres) and special-use airspace (12,500+ sq nmi), ideal for testing, unmanned systems, Space Force/Army focus; sparse population.
4- Florida (Panhandle/Gulf, near Eglin ranges or NAS Pensacola) … WHY: Massive air and over-water ranges, established naval aviation presence.
Unfortunately, the probability is very low for my home state of Alaska.