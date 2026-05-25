Have a Meaningful Memorial Day
Remember those who have fallen in service to our great Republic
Have a meaningful Memorial Day today. Nothing wrong with having a cookout or a picnic - but please remember why you are getting this day off.
This is the day we remember the sacrifices of our fallen Military.
The Wounded Warrior Project has a great background on Memorial Day - click on the picture below to read what they have posted about Memorial Day.
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