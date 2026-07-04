America.

There has never been anything like it and there never will anything like the United States ever again if we let the light of freedom go out.

Enjoy today - make sure you go to a parade, fireworks, or an outdoor barbeque.

But please do not ever take our great nation for granted, it took a lot of work to get to our 250th and it will take a lot more to get to our 500th.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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