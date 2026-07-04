Have an absolutely awesome 250th, 4th of July!
Embrace the amazing story of the American experiment.
America.
There has never been anything like it and there never will anything like the United States ever again if we let the light of freedom go out.
Enjoy today - make sure you go to a parade, fireworks, or an outdoor barbeque.
But please do not ever take our great nation for granted, it took a lot of work to get to our 250th and it will take a lot more to get to our 500th.
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