ColonelRETJohn

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Betty Zeitz's avatar
Betty Zeitz
5h

The flyover was magnificent, thrilling! And right on time: how do they do that? And a good time was had by all -- except those afflicted with TDS, whose writhing and hissing was drowned out by the party, which was protected by the FBI. Blessings and thanksgiving.

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Donald R Sarchet's avatar
Donald R Sarchet
2h

I can’t agree that the UFC event was a great thing personally. It was violent, and if people want to go see events like this have no issue with it. But to me it is like the violence of the Roman Gladiators. Is that where we are headed as a country? I’ve always liked boxing and “Big Time Wrestling” on Saturday nights when I was a kid. But I always knew professional wrestling was 75% acting. I don’t believe UFC is so much acting.

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