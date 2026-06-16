The Starbucks Latte slurping crowd was swept aside in their last minute attempt to shut down UFC 250.

What dweeb has so much time on their hands to try and block the incredible event on Saturday and Sunday?

The Public Integrity Project (the PIPies), that is who.

In response to the PIPies lawsuit, the lawyers with the Department of Justice said the authorization for the event was lawful, comparing it to other events on the South Lawn like Easter Egg Roll, National Christmas Tree Lighting, state dinners, the Congressional Picnic, and a 2022 Elton John Concert.

The DOJ also argued that the plaintiffs lack standing and would not be harmed by the event.

“No one is holding Plaintiffs in a jiu jitsu lock, forcing them to watch UFC Freedom 250 against their will,” DOJ lawyers wrote on Tuesday. “The public interest does not favor allowing them to exercise a heckler’s veto, particularly at this late date.”

The Public Integrity Project is a left-leaning legal advocacy and anti-corruption organization founded by former federal prosecutor Brendan Ballou. [1]

Key details about the PIP include:

Political Leaning: The group’s public interest litigation and advocacy primarily target conservative figures and corporate interests.

Founder: Brendan Ballou, who previously served as special counsel for private equity in the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and as a federal prosecutor. [1]

Key Actions: The organization frequently files lawsuits aimed at countering political and corporate corruption. Some notable actions include legal battles to stop UFC fights on the White House South Lawn, attempts to block the Anti-Weaponization Fund (which benefits January 6 rioters), and suits demanding the disclosure of the Epstein files.

The event was magnificent and a wonderful celebration for America’s 250th Birthday.

The PIPies can put a sock in it.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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