Ignore the hue and cry over Iran - listen to Victor Davis Hanson
VDH has called it correctly over and over again, he shows that the U.S. has all the cards, this is a political issue, and Iran is militarily beaten
Jane Fonda’s behavior during the Vietnam War was shameful, but trivial compared to the current hyperbolic “America has lost” mantra that craven American politicians are shouting.
VDH puts everything regarding Iran in proper perspective (which VDH does with everything).
Iran is militarily beaten, this is now about using the political and economic instrumen…