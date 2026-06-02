ColonelRETJohn

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
2h

Not enough Americans pay close attention to current events, shamelessly - aimlessly chasing butterflies and unicorns, slugging down their 5000cal Frapacino’s and hot yoga lessons with their pet goats, emboldening their kids to hate God while allowing them to chase this crazy transgender brainwashing and, their continuous virtual signaling whereby they’re completely subscribed to the “Rules for Thee, but not Me!” And inflicted with narcissism ... Completely ambivolous to the moral // ethical decline in this great country.

It’s a cauldron evil - wickedness that has become the Democrat party, and the Rhino’s simply don’t have the guts to battle it, but rather, help gaslight it as they personally benefit, feeding their own narcissism.

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