In California - the land of Gavin Newsom who says everything is going great, watch this rising star.

Mai Vang is contesting the seat of CA-4 currently held by 81 year old Democrat Doris Matsui. It is hard to say “Primarying” Matsui since California has the Jungle Primary system where everyone can run and the top two go into run off.

What is noteworthy about Vang is that she is running in the vein of Ilhan Omar, meaning angry anti-Americanism.

Mai Vang was born in the U.S., to Laotian parents who came here as immigrants.

After the welcoming nature of a country who took in her parents, instead of saying thank you and being grateful, Mai is choosing the Ilhan Omar approach of bashing the country who took in her parents.

In a posting Mai references how her immigrant parents went to Salvation Army to receive food and basics to survive.

“San Joaquin Republican Party chairman David Cushman told the Post said that Vang is attempting to replicate the image of firebrand Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“Her strategy is badly misjudged and really bad fit for the district,” he told the Post. “She’s trying to be the AOC of the Central Valley, but this is not the same district as AOC’s or even Nancy Pelosi’s district [in San Francisco].” “

Ilhan Omar is the more appropriate comparison, but we shall see if Vang makes the two candidate cut and then moves to the final vote.

Where do these crazy people come from? They are products of the public school system and the indoctrination of the money laundering NGO.

Wake up CA-4.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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