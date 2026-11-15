Ilhan Omar may have won re-election, but the Feds are hot on her tail.

Abdullahi Mohamed, had worked briefly as a bodyguard for Ilhan Omar during a visit by Omar to Somalia.

During a March 2026 meeting, Department of Justice investigators asked Mohamed if he had knowledge of a $10,000 transaction between Omar and one of his brothers.

According to Mohamed’s defense attorney, Bruce Rivers, investigators described the payment as a “possible bribe”

In the article below, Immigration Attorney Vasanth Vaidyanathan gives the following analysis:

“Abdullahi Mohamed, a Somali and British citizen who briefly worked as a bodyguard for Rep. Ilhan Omar, The New York Times reported Nov. 11. According to the Times, Mohamed was indicted this spring on a charge of lying under oath (on his immigration papers), testified on Sept. 3 before a Washington grand jury examining Omar, and saw the government move to drop his case the next day, citing his expected deportation.”

The article further shares, “Dismissing a criminal case because the defendant is about to be deported is common practice, and it usually ends the matter. The immigration consequences can last longer. A finding of willful misrepresentation of a material fact under section 212(a)(6)(C)(i) of the Immigration and Nationality Act makes a person permanently inadmissible. “

Bottom line: Mohamed gave testimony to the Government’s investigation of Ilhan Omar, had his charges dropped, and then was deported.

This sounds like effective witness development and a growing case against Omar.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

Share