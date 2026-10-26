What more needs to be said on this story.

An Illegal Alien attacks and destroys the Iwo Jima Memorial at the gate of Quantico Marine Corps Base.

A great Uncle of ColonelRETJohn died on Iwo Jima in World War II so this is personal.

But then it gets worse…

A Prince William District Court Judge tried to release Soriano on cashless bail.

ColonelRETJohn has previously posted about the state of the county court system in Prince William County.

Take some time off from work and witness what goes on in your traffic court/district court.

When a high percentage of the defendants need translation services, this means they are likely Illegal Aliens.

If one grew up in America, they likely will be able to speak English despite the best efforts of the modern school system.

If one was legally naturalized as a U.S. Citizen, they have to demonstrate English proficiency to achieve citizenship.

Imagine an America where only lawful citizens and lawful entrants were in the country.

The crime rate would drop even faster than it is now and our court system would be much less congested.

Soriano was let in by those intending to radically transform America.

Without Soriano and all the other Illegal Aliens, America will be a much better place.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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