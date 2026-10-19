The European Union is attempting to regulate itself to greatness.

China is right behind the EU cheering them on, for their own nefarious motives

No civilization has ever regulated itself to greatness. The EU approach has never worked in human history but we stand in amazement of the EU attempt to defy gravity on this matter.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk does defy gravity through the incredible performance of his flying car.

The flying Tesla is here because of advanced, Super Intelligence enable algorythmics that can fire the Space-X borrowed thrusters with incredible accuracy.

Elon, once again shows a positive view of the future.

In the 1950s we were promised a helicopter in every garage and a positive, bold, and brilliant future.

Then the communist inspired haters brought us the gloom and doom of the late 1960s and 70s and brought progress to a halt.

Let’s keep a vigilant eye on the Tech Bro’s, ensure SI pays for itself, and hold the left leaning Tech Bro’s accountable (Elon’s in a totally different camp, the Freedom Camp) - but at the same time let’s unleash innovation.

If it was not for Elon buy Twitter and unleashing it as “X”, very likely the Autopen crew would be in charge of the United States.

America has the distinct innovation advantage, let’s step on the gas pedal with both feet.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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