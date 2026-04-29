Innovation may make electric cars and drones successful after all
The rotary internal combustion engine makes a comeback - married as a new hybrid supplement to electric cars, electric drones, and electric air taxis
I’m a fan of Elon Musk in many ways - but the all electric car, not so much.
A long ride with a friend in one of the all electric cars further validated my views.
What could possibly go wrong when there is no key fob, unlocking the car is done via your smartphone. Great design theory - it can be disastrous when you stop in an area with scanty cellphon…