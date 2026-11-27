How do you cyber attack a ship at sea?

Is there an ethernet cable trailing behind the ship connecting the ship to the internet?

The answer is that there are a lot of ones and zeros traveling through satellite and marine wireless networks connecting the ships to the big internet.

That means malware can be inserted into the critical infrastructure of the ships such as the navigation, steering, engine controls, HVAC, etc.

Iran has figured this out and is causing chaos in world shipping as they try to break the U.S. Blockade.

Did a cyber attack have anything to do with the Baltimore Bridge episode of 2024 where a ship ran into the bridge and knocked it down?

It is totally in the world of the possible and this possible cause should not be dismissed until thoroughly examined by experts of Maritime critical infrastructure.

Maritime critical infrastructure is still a nascent field where the threat has been assumed away for decades.

From time at the FAA in the 1990s we asked questions such as, “why would anyone want to break into the air traffic control system networks?” From our viewpoint a cyber intrusion made no sense.

From the malign actor perspective, it is a target rich environment.

It is a great way to inflict damage on the largest economy in the world.

The picture below hyperlinks to one of the stories on the Gulf of America cyber attack.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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