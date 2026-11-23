The blockade of Iran’s Oil and Gas exports is working.

The true metric of effectiveness are the scope and scale of the threats that are being made by Iran against America.

First is the reappearance of a “Dirty Bomb” threat on Washington, D.C. by Iran.

Next, the Iranians are also threatening U.S. Navy Leaders.

This is not new - the IRGC (Iranian Intelligence) has tried this before when they targeted the wife of the USS Vincennes Commander in San Diego in 1989.

Meanwhile, a series of cyber issues are plaguing the nation and the world.

Iran has one of the most robust cyber capabilities.

Iran is deadly serious about payback for the U.S., even as talks continue. With the new Congress, it will be seen what stance is taken upon Iran.

Every single President since Reagan has said that Iran is the most dangerous threat to America. Talking with Iran should be tried, but great vigilance and resolve to strike back is needed.

The only “forever war” that should be ascribed to this situation is the forever war that Iran has waged on the U.S. since 1979.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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