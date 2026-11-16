The threat from Iran is real.

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent was moved onto a military base in the Washington, D.C. national capital region for better security.

“Bessent has spearheaded a US push to cripple Iran’s economy since the start of the Middle East war, vowing “economic asphyxiation” of the Islamic republic through a web of sanctions.

He is one of a number of senior figures in the Trump administration including the secretary of state, Marco Rubio, and the new chief of staff, Stephen Miller, to leave their home to live on a military base or protected housing.

The US national intelligence chief, Jay Clayton, said last month that Tehran had “substantially increased” its efforts to target Americans in the Middle East and beyond.”

Iran’s network in the United States goes back decades and is a pervasive threat.

Secretary Bessent is leading the successful economic war to strangle the Iranian regime.

In England, the U.S. moved its aerial tanker fleet from Royal Air Force Station Mildenhall because of continuing concerns over an attack by Iranian agents.

The Iranian threat is real and growing despite the election outcome.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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