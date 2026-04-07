Nothing makes sense about this story.

The niece and grand-niece of deceased Iranian Revolutionary Guard Major Gen. Qasem Soleimani were arrested by ICE on Friday night after their lawful U.S. permanent resident status was terminated.

Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, 47, and her daughter, Sarinasadat Hosseiny, 25, were arrested by and had their green cards revoke…