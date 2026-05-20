There are a lot of stories out there about how Las Vegas is not doing well.

And there are stories that it is doing great.

It is hard to tell what is going on.

The common theme between the two viewpoints is that Las Vegas is focusing on higher end customers and ignoring the lower end customers which explains fewer visitors, higher revenue.

The “Not Leaving Las Vegas” guy, Steven Campbell calls this the “Monaco Model”.

He asserts that the Monaco Model is not good for Las Vegas, which was built on volume because of its affordability. In this video, Steven explains the Monaco Pivot.

To be clear, I am not a gambler. Gambling makes no sense to me.

It is also the most egregious tax for the poor ever invented.

The poor are the least able to afford this tax and yet are the demographic most likely to gamble.

But Las Vegas has been a American Icon for years and it is puzzling to watch and figure out what is going on.

Are there other issues that Steven is not accounting for?

Is gambling becoming a fading past time like bowling?

Is state sponsored gaming at local casinos trapping the low end gambler and depriving them of their wealth right at home without the inconvenience of traveling to Las Vegas?

Is it Canadians who are not traveling because of President Trump. Yes, Canadian travel is down greater than 10% , but 10% of a small number does not generate the overall number of declining visitors. I don’t buy this causal factor - seems like one more attack angle for the TDS crowd.

Are people tired of traveling to Las Vegas and throwing their money away?

Or is it just this pivot to the wealthy?

One casino owner said, “‘We can all fondly remember the 99-cent shrimp cocktail and a dollar a gallon for gas,’ said the casino owner, who is worth $1.2billion according to Forbes. ‘But the reality is that’s in the past, and it’s not coming back.”

I’m not a fan of gambling and less people gambling is a good idea. But we still need to drill on this issue to come to a better list of causal factors for this seismic shift of Las Vegas.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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