ColonelRETJohn

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
3h

Hmmm(?) … I can’t help but think that there was a time when you could only ‘gamble’ legally in Las Vegas. Then, one could gamble at Atlantic City. And then finally, one could then gamble at an Indian Casino.

Nowadays, you don’t have to travel to any of those locations as one can simply place their bets online at a wide variety of platforms … Draft Kings, Fan Duel, Kalshi, etc.

I’m guessing the reason the corporate casino’s are still thriving is that they’re a majority owner of these online platforms.

Correct me if I’m wrong.

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