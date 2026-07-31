ColonelRETJohn

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
1h

Oh WOW! ... The neighbors cat (ie: Pinky) is happily purring and safely sunning without fear of being killed - gutted - skinned - grilled - eaten by those reefer-head jamacians!

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Donald R Sarchet's avatar
Donald R Sarchet
43m

Great to hear this! I wonder if any of those funds are recoverable?

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