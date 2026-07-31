Vice President Vance and the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud are racking up arrest after arrest of those who have chosen to fleece the American People.

Elaine Angene Escoe fraudulently obtained more than $32 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds during the Biden era.

After a federal arrest warrant was issued in May 2025, Escoe failed to appear for her court appearance and fled to Jamaica.

The FBI contacted Jamaican Police and “voila” Elaine was found and put on a plane back to Florida where the FBI arrested her after she stepped off the airplane.

The cooperation of authorities in foreign countries is proving decisive in capturing these fugitives from justice as was shown previously in the case of Abdikerm Abdelahi Eidleh, one of the key ringleaders of child care fraud in Minneapolis.

Eidleh fled to Somalia, but was found and and handed over by Somali authorities to the U.S.

This prompt attention by foreign countries shows that when foreign countries respect the U.S., they are very cooperative in tracking down these criminals.

When these countries do not respect the U.S. they cannot seem to find these criminals.

It is amazing how having the right U.S. President motivates these countries to help America find these criminal fugitives.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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