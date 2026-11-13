The Chief Executive Officer of one the leading Super Intelligence companies, NVIDIA, has in one play, created multiple unforced errors.

The CEO, Jensen Huang, admitted to having an affair, destroying his family.

The share price of Nvidia plummeted when news broke of this imbroglio, wiping out $5 Trillion in value.

The woman in question, Alice Huang (no family name relation) is an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that purchased billions in cutting-edge AI chips from Nvidia. She is being investigated as an active spy for China.

Part of Alice’s alleged role was steering high end chips to China. These chips are often dual use (i.e. potential civil and military applications.

The major unanswered question: who will play Jensen and Alice in the movie remake?

And now it is reported that there was a second and now a third affair. I’m stopping at three even if there’s additional ones reported.

Jensen destroyed his marriage, harmed his family, damaged Nvidia, and now was booted from his CEO.

Update to the story below, a third affair has come out and Jensen has now been ousted.

I don’t know how he will get by with what was roughly $140 billion in his account (minus the loss in Nvidia share price, minus the pay out to his wife, minus lawsuits against him from Nvidia and shareholders, and likely other amounts).

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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