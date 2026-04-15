Largest American Ship Orders since World War II
Things are moving as the fallow desert of the American shipbuilding industrial base begins to bloom.
A nation is not a nation unless:
They secure their border
They build things
They build things that build things
They have a merchant fleet and maritime sector in accordance with their Gross Domestic Product (GDP), i.e. their economy
The last one is the lagging canary in the coal mine that tells the true economic health of a country.
For 50 years, the United S…