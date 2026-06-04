If you are a real MAGA American you know your original Star Trek Episodes, especially "The Mark of Gideon" (Season 3, Episode 16).

This is where Captain James Tiberius Kirk deals with a planet that is overpopulated and wants to start culling its population (can anyone say Bill Gates or the WEF?).

Overpopulation (hyped by Star Trek S3/E16) and Rachel Carson’s fraud book, “Silent Spring” helped birth (pun intended) the manufactured crisis industry.

Now we are supposedly faced with a population collapse.

Reading the story below (picture below is hyperlinked to the NY Post story) there are some real possible contributory factors to a population cliff. Several are bogus (climate change for example), but there are grains of truth to some.

The birth rate is collapsing in developed countries. Few are hitting 2.1 children per family and in most, the concept of the nuclear family has been demonized as evil by the Globalists.

I think there is some fact and science behind the birth rate collapse.

The problem with the manufactured crisis industry is that most Americans are no longer moved to action by this discredited, corrupt, money laundering racket.

The reasonable suspicion and distrust of the manufactured crisis industry is helping to camouflage grains of truth in the population decline story. This grain of truth is the low birth rate issue in America.

Being a God fearing, fire breathing, Constitutional, MAGA believer, however, I think we will figure out a way through the issue of low birth rates.

With Charlie Kirk’s work and his sacrifice, many Americans are coming back to faith and understanding the core role of the traditional family.

With traditional family comes children (ps, if having children is a medical issue - there is the adoption route. We had children both ways).

Legal migration helps counter the population decline dilemma - LEGAL migration - not Globalist open borders craziness.

America can successfully turn this situation around. With spiritual revival and a new embrace of traditional family, we will not have to worry about population collapse.

Those other developed countries that have thrown God out the window along with the concept of traditional family: Good luck to avoiding the low birth rate death spiral.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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