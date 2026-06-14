Left wing Social Media darling Hasan Piker is suddenly a little nervous that perhaps he violated Federal Law by traveling to Cuba.

Hasan is the same leftie who celebrated micro-looting.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has subpoenaed Piker and also CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin.

Newsflash (too late for Piker and Benjamin) a U.S. Citizen traveling to Cuba and staying at a sanctioned hotel may have committed a crime.

They denied staying at this hotel - we’ll find out when they submit their receipts.

Next time they need to find a better trip planner. They are finding out no one is above the law.

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