The cannabis fraud is unraveling and showing that it is a money loser for government and simply creates new customers for the illegal market.

“Today, illegal marijuana dealers remain active across California and throughout the nation. Meanwhile, the “legal” marijuana industry — the very industry that was supposed to replace them — is struggling with declining sales, shrinking profits, surrendered licenses, and falling tax revenues and investment loses."

“Once consumers become accustomed to using marijuana, many discover that they can purchase the same product through underground channels at significantly lower prices. Illegal dealers do not pay licensing fees, testing costs, regulatory compliance expenses, labor mandates, security requirements, local taxes, state taxes, or federal tax burdens. As a result, they can often undercut “legal” sellers on price while benefiting from the increased consumer demand that legalization helped create.”

Please do not use the “my Aunt Sally needs cannabis for her cancer” argument. There are other medicinal pathways to help Aunt Sally.

Money laundering via “legal” and illegal cannabis is the life blood of election fraud and Blue activism in states like California, New York, Minnesota, Michigan, etc.

Legal Cannabis is a Big Business industrial level fraud scheme that manipulates and overpowers state governments - just like casinos and gambling who use similar arguments.

Nefarious people love high cash operations like cannabis - it is a Disneyland of opportunities.

In Virginia, Blue election poll watchers from out of state are paid $250/day plus travel expenses. Red election poll watchers receive zilcho. Where do you think the cash is coming from?

Advocating simultaneously for election integrity and cannabis is a non-sequitur.

You can’t have one with the other existing.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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