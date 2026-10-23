It is common sense.

Secure the Border, enforce immigration rules, deport Illegal Aliens and life gets better for the U.S. Citizen.

Rents fall because we’re not competing with Illegal Aliens living the good life off of taxpayers.

The murder rate drops.

And little issues like pedestrian and traffic deaths drop.

Deporting Illegal Aliens, who are often illiterate in their own language, makes life better for American Citizens.

The Wall Street Journal has a story about Pedestrian Deaths in Memphis, Tennessee.

If you did not know, Memphis is a bit of a Blue Mess in a deep Red State. Where do Illegal Aliens go? Blue Cities.

The WSJ is behind a paywall, but the gist of the story is simple.

It bemoans U.S. city design (a veiled platitude to a European/WEF 15 Minute city model) and essentially stops there and resolves that the rising Pedestrian death rate is America’s fault.

What the WSJ fails to do is to review the higher crime, greater civil disorder, and collapse of good citizen behavior that Illegal Aliens bring to a city.

One thing Illegal Aliens fail to do is to follow traffic rules whether they are drivers or pedestrians.

Why do Illegal Aliens fail in this category?

Because they often come from countries where no one follows the rules (often because there are no rules where they come from).

Below the WSJ article is a Facebook posting by the Maryland Department of Transportation touting drops in pedestrian and accident deaths.

What does MDOT fail to cite or account for in their statistics? Illegal Alien deportations and self-deportations out of Maryland.

There is a direct cause and effect between Illegal Aliens and quality of life.

Maryland has been a sanctuary for Illegal Aliens and has been very lax in giving out driver’s licenses (and voter registrations).

In Virginia - who are the worst drivers?

Most likely it will be someone with Maryland plates.

They will drive well below the speed limit, in the left lane, with their lights off, and lane change without signaling.

Why is that? They do not want to be noticed and possibly deported.

I-95 in Virginia is filled with Maryland plated cars going north in the morning and south in the evening.

Why would a Marylander be doing this in Virginia? Because Maryland is very liberal about giving out drivers licenses (and voting registration) to Illegal Aliens.

The life lesson is very simple. Deport Illegal Aliens and life gets better.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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