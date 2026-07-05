The tide has turned in the battle to remove algae in the Lincoln Reflecting Pool.

The Gateway Pundit interviewed the contractor, Greenwater Services, who was hired by the Department of the Interior in April 2026 to defeat the long standing algae in the pool.

“Greenwater Services was contracted … by the Department of the Interior for the “procurement and installation of a fully integrated Nano Bubble Filtration System designed to replace the existing, failing filtration infrastructure at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.””

Greenwater Services spokeswoman Erin Kramer described the science behind their algae remediation process to the The Gateway Pundit.

“The company, she said, is using “cutting-edge” ozone treatment technology, backed by research from Ohio State University and environmental journals, to pump ozone (O₃) “nano bubbles” throughout the water. “Those go throughout the whole water column, and as they burst, which is natural, it kills the algae, and then the sediment floats to the bottom, so it leaves behind crystal clear water with only oxygen as the byproduct,” Kramer said.

“So, you’re actually adding oxygen to the water, which is great, so that’s why you can see the bottom of the pool really well, and what you see on the bottom is the sediment,” she continued. “If we were doing this in a river or a lake, it would get reabsorbed into the environment. Here, it can get vacuumed up, but that’s what you see happening here today.” “

According to TGP, “photos taken on Wednesday (June 24) show the water is completely free of algae in most places. However, large portions of the bottom have been ripped out, and several people have been arrested for the destruction since last week.”

Meanwhile, with the algae issue seeming to make significant process, the focus is on the vandals that have been slashing the lining.

The Interior Department said there have been seven arrests, seven federal citations and 18 police reports filed.

Mental health issues seem to cause the violent behavior of transgenders and also those who hate clean and inspiring national monuments.

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