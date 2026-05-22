The spectacle of Fulton County ballot stuffing in 2020 has been avenged with the Tuesday primary in Georgia.

How could a Red State with Republican leadership turn Blue in 2020?

That is a great question.

We’re learning more and more truth on Georgia’s portion of the unexplained 81 million votes for the Autopen in 2020 as the FBI has seized the ballots.

If the Brennan Center is mad about the ballot seizure, that is telling. The Brennan Center is a close cousin of the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Tuesday was a beat down in Georgia of epic proportions, fueled by a relentless and tireless demographic seeking justice for the fraud of 2020.

“The old-guard of the Republican Party in Georgia has fallen after withstanding MAGA’s furor since 2020, replaced by a new breed of candidates — up and down the ballot — closely aligned with President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, the Trump allies marched on: Trump-backed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones clinched a spot in the gubernatorial runoff on Tuesday alongside billionaire Rick Jackson, who told supporters he’d govern like the president “with a southern tone.” In the GOP Senate primary, Rep. Mike Collins, a staunch MAGA ally, advanced to a runoff. And House candidates Jim Kingston, Houston Gaines and Clay Fuller won their races by wide margins, boosted by the president’s endorsement.

Meanwhile, longtime Trump antagonists — especially those who denied the 2020 election was “stolen” — lost their primary battles: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Attorney General Chris Carr and Gabriel Sterling, a former top Raffensperger aide.”

This is not vengeance, this is simply a righteous fury that is only growing.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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