ColonelRETJohn

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Betty Zeitz's avatar
Betty Zeitz
6h

It all began when Kemp was SoS of Georgia, continued through Raffensperger's term. Even Erick Erickson went wobbly, nothing to see here. Not making accusations, but my spidey sense is tingling. As a Georgia native now living in Alabama, I hope MAGA takes the state. Blessings.

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