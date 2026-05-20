I was in a movie once with Representative Massie - it was “Innovation Race” about the self inflicted destruction of the U.S. Patent System.

Representative Massie was eloquent and compelling in his portions of the film. It was an honor to be in the movie with him and others.

But somewhere along the line, Massie caught the MTG derangement virus and started sniping at MAGA and President Trump.

Not sure how this happens.

It is kind of like the John Thune/Mitt Romney Disease, just a little more weird and unexplainable.

Congress is a separate and equal branch of government and Massie may have had some, what he thought, were reasonable points of order - but it is bizarre he chose to take on President Trump rather than work with him to present and advance his points of order.

Some late breaking news about Massie seemed to have had an impact on the race. A number of late breaking endorsements from Massie came from the opposite side of the aisle.

Regardless of that, Massie picked a fight with MAGA and it did not turn out well for him.

Congratulations to Ed Gallrein.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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