Interesting how a Blue Wave fails to sustain one of the core elements of Woke 2.0

Voters in Washington, Colorado, Arizona and Nebraska approved ballot measures prohibiting transgender children from playing on sports teams matching their gender identity or banning gender-affirming surgeries for minors.

Was it that the citizens of Washington, Colorado, Arizona, Nebraska supported women in women sports and rejected transgenderists playin in women’s sports?

The answer is probably yes.

Was it that the different forms of election malfeasance forgot to take these ballot measures into account when calculating the numbers needed for Election 2026 to return Woke 2.0 to power?

Getting the roughly 3,300 counties and county equivalents in America lined up for a complete wave is a moonshot, even with Super Intelligence.

Red ideas won in Election 2026. They’ll tweak the algorithms and try again in 2028 for a complete wave.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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