One more spigot shut off in the worldwide scam of stealing from the U.S. taxpayer.

Seems like common sense. If someone is in this country illegally, or on some legal status, and they are on welfare, why should they be allowed to send money overseas?

It supports the economy of other nations, raids the U.S. Treasury, and can very likely be funding terrorist groups.

Remittances are an informal, but enormous, and de facto foreign aid program.

No one approved it, but remittances have become a dark funnel draining the coffers of the United States.

By dollar amount, the largest recipient of remittances from the United States are:

India (12.6% of the total sent),

Mexico (7.5%),

China (6.4%),

and the Philippines (4.8%).

And by percentage of GDP - here are the top 10 nations in the world living off remittances:

Note: The Bermuda number is a statistical quirk because of Bermuda’s role in registry of offshore companies, so 11 countries are listed in rank order.

If someone is here legally or illegally and they are on assistance, it is common sense that they should not be able to send money back home.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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