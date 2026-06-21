One more arrest in the Minneapolis fraud empire.

Said Abdullahi Ereg returned from hiding in Kenya and was arrested at the Minneapolis Airport (which used to be one of the great hubs of American Civil Aviation - now its merely an ancillary terminal for Somalis).

Ereg’s wife, Najmo Ahmed, also worked at the business and received payroll payments directly from Feeding Our Future. Ahmed pleaded guilty on February 24, 2025, to one count of money laundering.

The key question raised by this massive, industrial level fraud: How many of these little shoppettes, bodegas, convenience stores, even all these mattress stores that rarely have customers in them are really fronts for money laundering?

Even if 10% of them are - that is a lot of fraud yet to be uncovered.

We are now realizing that the entitlement programs that are roughly $4.7 Trillion of the $7 Trillion annual Federal Budget are overflowing with fraud.

That is a lot of money that can be clawed back to the American Citizen.

Great work - far more to be done to clean out the fraud in the Federal Budget.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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