“Minnesota Nice” gets angry with those towns, cities, and counties refusing to fly the Somali Learing Center Flag
The new Minnesota Flag was an intentional Woke Hat Tip to the Somali’s who have taken over Minnesota
The media attention on Minnesota has been focusing on the raids that Governor Walz has carried out against the Somali fraudsters.
Come Again? I mean the raids the DOJ and FBI have been carrying out on the Somali Pirates because Governor Walz was enabling the fraud.
A developing Minnesota story is being overlooked nationally.
There is a mini-counter revolu…