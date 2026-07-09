What right minded American Citizen would hide in Somalia?

Abdikerm Abdelahi Eidleh, one of the key ringleaders of child care fraud in Minneapolis did.

The details on how he was captured have not been released yet, but according to the U.S. Attorney’s office, “This case is a result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, IRS – Criminal Investigations, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and Homeland Security Investigations.”

The Fraud Task Force led by Vice President Vance is making this effort a worldwide dragnet.

Once given a trial and convicted, there may be a possibility that ICE will look into how Eidleh became a naturalized U.S. Citizen.

I will bet you a coffee they will find that he lied on at least one answer during the naturalization, which could mean that Eidleh could be stripped of his citizenship and dropped off back in Mogadishu after serving his prison sentence for the fraud of taking money for feeding children who did not exist.

Aimee Bock, whom Abdikerm Abdelahi Eidleh closely worked with was the mastermind behind the Feeding Our Future scam, was slapped with a 41 year prison sentence in May after being convicted of all counts.

At least 79 people have been charged in connection with the Feeding Our Future scheme and more than 60 have been convicted of crimes.

I’m not tired of winning yet and hoping that in addition to the convictions, that some of the money these fraudsters pocketed can be clawed back into the U.S. Treasury.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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