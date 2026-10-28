With a modicum of manual sampling, the Department of Homeland Security has hit another gold vein of election malfeasance.

First Assistant US DOJ Attorneys for Washington state, Neil Floyd and Pete Serrano, announced that investigators had found over 400 cases of non citizens voting in state and federal elections in Washington State.

The Federal investigative methodology was shared with the media:

“The Department of Homeland Security investigators compared publicly available Washington voter lists with federal records to identify registered voters they believe were not citizens. They then checked whether those individuals had cast ballots.”

This is not rocket science. Simply compare voter rolls with Homeland Security records and the positive hits start gushing.

But the open border crazies just scream the same thing, “This doesn’t happen” and refuse to share records to validate (or invalidate) the findings.

The once mighty KING TV of Seattle imperiously retorted in their editorial disguised as reporting that

“A week before Election Day, federal prosecutors make a sweeping fraud claim without evidence to back it up.”

Sorry KING TV - the Federal Government shared their methodology, which is reasonable and sound.

Names are not released in on going investigations.

Releasing the names would allow the Antifa mobs in Seattle to form their phalanxes to protect the Illegal Aliens and ensure they can continue to vote.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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