Special Access Programs (SAPs) are one procedure to protect classified information.

The guidance for SAPs traces to Intelligence Community Directive 902 Controlled Access Programs and also Department of War Directive 5205.07 Special Access Program Policy.

Over the years, it seems there are essentially one of three reasons SAPs are used.

We have a really cool, game changing, breakthrough capability we do not want anyone to know about. Stealth in the 1970s and 1980s was an example and gave the U.S. a decisive advantage over the Warsaw Pact and proved its worth in Desert Storm. We want the other team to think we have something super dooper cool, game changing and we want the bad guys to spend a lot of time and resources trying to figure out what they think we have as we watch them watch us. Devious people who have lost their marbles and have made it through the vetting processes use SAPs to pocket money.

Everyone is now focusing on David J. Hughes and his imaginary programs and friends he used to bamboozle everyone beyond his cabal. I am sure we will find out whether David had enablers in this fraud.

But everyone is forgetting Retired Navy Fighter Pilot, American Hero, and U.S. Congressman Randy “Duke” Cunningham.

In the early 2000s, Duke lost his marbles, all sense of reality, and used his SAP oversight role to fill his pockets with money.

Duke was a legendary Navy Fighter Ace, was supposedly the one who shot down the leading North Vietnamese Fighter Ace “Colonel Tomb”, and Duke had also started the “Top Gun” fighter academy.

Duke went to prison for about eight years and was released in 2013. I knew some folks associated with Duke and his SAPs - not totally sure why they didn’t go to prison also.

Be wary of the SAPs, they might just fall into the third category above.

Did David J. Rush know about Duke and his maneuvers?

I would not be surprised if he had studied the Dukesters SAP OODA Loop.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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