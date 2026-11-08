U.S. Central Command has made a major announcement in the next step of dealing with Iran.

“Adm. Brad Cooper has directed the formation of Task Force Iron Gate, an internal staff of approximately 20 civilian and military personnel based in Tampa, Florida. The new CENTCOM team will coordinate with other U.S. government agencies on preventing the movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials, and illegal revenue streams across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea.

“The establishment of Task Force Iron Gate reinforces the success of our ironclad blockade against Iran at sea,” said Cooper. “Strengthening CENTCOM’s collaboration with U.S. interagency partners will further constrain Iran’s ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish their military.” “

This is a staff element for Central Command, it is not a military unit that will deploy and set up barriers along the Iranian border.

Iran is the leading supporter of terrorism directed against the United States and has killed more Americans than any other country since 1979. Iran has been implicated in multiple attempts to kill President Trump.

From Iran has one of the most effective cyber warfare units and has been very effective at reaching out to disrupt American critical infrastructure inside the United States.

Election systems are considered Election Infrastructure. Everything has been hacked, except for Election Infrastructure, paraphrasing Chris Krebs from Election 2020 infamy. Election systems must have a magical force protecting them while all other systems have been penetrated.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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