ColonelRETJohn

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Corinne Wilder's avatar
Corinne Wilder
6hEdited

I actually re-read this a few times. I zeroed in on voting. So as I understand it that all infrastructures are hackable for Iran “except” elections. 🤔Yet we went in to pick up a despot in Venezuela in the middle of the night because we understood they had hacked our machines also. Presently we also have North Korea inside Texas hacking America. I almost left out China. So I will sum up that all things are hackable except elections (that are wifi enabled ). Yikes we know the entire numbers are off as far as population that are citizens of the United States who have certified their right to vote. The state of Michigan SOS running for Governor destroys all the verification of the machines so no one can see what she’s done. Or rather instructs clerks to do the deed. If it wasn’t for Constitutional Sheriff Dar Leaf for Barry County who listened to clerks then followed up on the strange boxes of ballots with people transporting them. She never handed over voter roles. We have fraudulent elections with at least 3-4 countries interfering where the Democrats are helping them not their own country. Did I get this right? Or am I missing something? My emotions are still going from another corrupt election (from what I have read from the math to what is presented). Up is down, right is left and bad is good. We’ve been through the mill.

I just re-read it again for the “election systems are considered critical infrastructure. It certainly was in their best interest to disrupt our election process. How can he when testifying cherry pick (for lack of another term) one infrastructure over the whole? The answer is you cannot. It’s a clever use or phrase of words.

Love how you present things Colonel. There are a few things in this article.

I thank the good Lord that you are on our side. You don’t miss much. Great article.

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Betty Zeitz's avatar
Betty Zeitz
4h

Our election systems were penetrated and I hope cyber security is investigating seriously and speedily. We were intimidated into accepting 2020, but I don't think it's going to fly this time, and it can't be kept under wraps. Too many sources of good information, like Colonel John -- thank you, sir! Blessings.

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