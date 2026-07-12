Newt Gingrich's SAVE Act advice to POTUS: Like "The Gipper", take the issue directly to the People
Newt says the SAVE Act on elections is a no brainer, 80-20 issue - pressure the Senate by focusing on the SAVE Act in a surge of public rallies
Why in the world does the Senate Republican drag their feet on the SAVE Act?
Out of the mouth of one Democrat comes what is in the heart.
Pennsylvania Democrat Representative Mary Gay Scanlon says the quiet part out loud and reveals truth, ““Here in Pennsylvania, we know people don’t have Real ID. People don’t have passports. About half our voters would get disenfranchised if this thing were to go through.””
So by Scanlon’s self admission, there are a high number of unlawful voters on the rolls.
For some inexplicable reason, Republican Senators cave to this complaint from the other side of the aisle.
Newt Gingrich says the Senate is worried about the American People, yet this is a 5 to 1 issue with the American People, so President Trump should bring the SAVE Act directly to the American People.
The President is in a strong position to rally the country says Newt. The Senate can either cave or go into the election being pro-Illegal Alien voting, either way President Trump wins.
There are two key elements to the SAVE Act. Voter ID and driving down Mail in Ballots. Some Republicans want mail in ballots - but California shows the much larger down side.
Newt always shows actionable wisdom when he speaks.
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I’m hoping we can replace our Senator (specifically Murkowski) here in Alaska in 2028. Many of us Alaskans feel betrayed by her, falling woefully short of expectations. However, Dan ‘Sully’ Sullivan is a purdy good Senator.
I have always liked Newt, when he speaks I listen and I believe he has laid out the direction the President would be successful with in meeting his goals.