Why in the world does the Senate Republican drag their feet on the SAVE Act?

Out of the mouth of one Democrat comes what is in the heart.

Pennsylvania Democrat Representative Mary Gay Scanlon says the quiet part out loud and reveals truth, ““Here in Pennsylvania, we know people don’t have Real ID. People don’t have passports. About half our voters would get disenfranchised if this thing were to go through.””

So by Scanlon’s self admission, there are a high number of unlawful voters on the rolls.

For some inexplicable reason, Republican Senators cave to this complaint from the other side of the aisle.

Newt Gingrich says the Senate is worried about the American People, yet this is a 5 to 1 issue with the American People, so President Trump should bring the SAVE Act directly to the American People.

The President is in a strong position to rally the country says Newt. The Senate can either cave or go into the election being pro-Illegal Alien voting, either way President Trump wins.

There are two key elements to the SAVE Act. Voter ID and driving down Mail in Ballots. Some Republicans want mail in ballots - but California shows the much larger down side.

Newt always shows actionable wisdom when he speaks.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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