ColonelRETJohn

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
8h

I’m hoping we can replace our Senator (specifically Murkowski) here in Alaska in 2028. Many of us Alaskans feel betrayed by her, falling woefully short of expectations. However, Dan ‘Sully’ Sullivan is a purdy good Senator.

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Ross Allen's avatar
Ross Allen
3h

I have always liked Newt, when he speaks I listen and I believe he has laid out the direction the President would be successful with in meeting his goals.

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