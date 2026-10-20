ColonelRETJohn

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
7d

Chit like this makes my blood boil … !!!

Reply
Share
Ross Allen's avatar
Ross Allen
6d

100% This has been nothing less than one of the greatest snake oil scams perpetrated on American citizens in recent times!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 United Atomic Export Conglomerate (UAEC), LLC. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture