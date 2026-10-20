If there is one thing that makes my blood boil, they are “Christian” NGOs that profiteer from Federal, State, and Local largesse - i.e. loot the treasury of the money you and I pay in taxes.

In Minnesota, more is revealed on this cabal:

“Two church non-profits have taken in at least $62 million to build the Somali community in Minnesota — leading to the rise of Ilhan Omar and the fraud scandals that have gripped that state, The Post can reveal.

Catholic Charities and Lutheran Social Services were at the forefront of reshaping the frigid Land of 10,000 Lakes thanks to generous government contracts stemming back generations.

“This is a very big pile of government money and a whole bunch of different groups have come to get their own slice of it,” Parker Thayer, an immigration expert at the Washington, DC-based Capital Research Center, told The Post.”

In the book, “War Against the Deep State” ColonelRETJohn identified the unlawful 4th, 5th, and 6th Branches of Government that need to be razed to the ground.

(Thank you to Ed Martin for the Forward)

4th Branch of Government: The Administrative State

5th Branch of Government: The Rogue Intelligence Community

6th Branch of Government: The NGO Industrial Complex.

Stay the course to make sure America is placed firmly back on its foundation as the greatest Constitutional Republic ever to exist in this fallen world.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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