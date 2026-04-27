Obama channels Passive Aggressiveness in wake of WHCD Shooting: “We don’t know” shooter’s motives
The Blank Canvas feigns shock, but let’s not rush to judgement-ism to obscure the obvious - a classic tradecraft of the Globalists
Despite a manifesto published shortly after the shooting which showed overflowing TDS from Cole Allen, Obama used the old, “let’s slow down and ponder what happened” routine. This is the classic way the No Kings crowd starts changing the topic on their side of the aisle.
Obama inserting the “We don’t know” comment was intended to pump the brakes on the …