How can someone be on the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) without a Social Security Number?

Great question and clearly no one cared until President Trump was back in office.

Illegal Aliens are not allowed to have Social Security Numbers.

However - the reading of the Social Security Administration flyer shows the easy, end around the Biden Team was using to get Illegal Aliens onto Obamacare:

“Lawfully admitted noncitizens can get certain benefits and services without an SSN. You don’t need an SSN to get a driver’s license, register for school, get private health insurance, or apply for school lunch programs or subsidized housing. “

The Biden Team was simply treating everyone crossing the border and/or filling in the Biden era CBP-1 Application as lawfully admitted.

One more fraud method exposed and shut down.

Now we have the records to help track down and deport these Illegal Aliens.

We’re on a pathway to greatly shrink the Federal Budget - most of it was fraud, waste, and abuse to begin with.

I’m not tired of winning yet.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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