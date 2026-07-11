One Million on Obamacare without a Social Security Number
Secretary RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz blow the doors off one more avenue for industrial level fraud
How can someone be on the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) without a Social Security Number?
Great question and clearly no one cared until President Trump was back in office.
Illegal Aliens are not allowed to have Social Security Numbers.
However - the reading of the Social Security Administration flyer shows the easy, end around the Biden Team was using to get Illegal Aliens onto Obamacare:
“Lawfully admitted noncitizens can get certain benefits and services without an SSN. You don’t need an SSN to get a driver’s license, register for school, get private health insurance, or apply for school lunch programs or subsidized housing. “
The Biden Team was simply treating everyone crossing the border and/or filling in the Biden era CBP-1 Application as lawfully admitted.
One more fraud method exposed and shut down.
Now we have the records to help track down and deport these Illegal Aliens.
We’re on a pathway to greatly shrink the Federal Budget - most of it was fraud, waste, and abuse to begin with.
I’m not tired of winning yet.
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