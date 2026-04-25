One more Open Border Scam - reporting a crime that did not occur to gain protected status
If the Southern Poverty Law Center Race War gambit made you mad - this Open Border fraud with complicit local Law Enforcement will make you frothing mad
I never heard of the “U Visa” until this Wall Street Journal Report (which has some snippets below, the report is behind the WSJ paywall).
The “U Visa” allows crime victims to apply for protected status to stay in the United States.
This means an Illegal Alien who is “robbed” can apply for protected status and remain in the U.S.
This whole program screams …