There is Healthcare Coverage.

And then there is Access to Healthcare.

Big Government Socialists can easily grant coverage - it will cost Trillions more than the entire annual Gross Domestic Product (roughly $30-35 Trillion).

Senator Elect El-Sayed says it will be approximately $3-4 Trillion Dollars per year.

Most realistic estimates are in the $5 Trillion Dollar Range.

The rough order of magnitude for the annual Federal Budget is about $7 Trillion.

This means that 5/7 of the Annual Federal Budget will have to be converted to provide coverage for Healthcare for All.

Entitlement spending (which we are finding is mostly fraudulent) is already about $4.8 Trillion of the $7 Trillion.

In Canada (and England and all other places providing Healthcare for All), people die waiting for Access to Medical Services.

One American couple went to Canada because of their perception that Canada provided better healthcare services.

What they found was the truth.

Instead of being provided access to healthcare, Kristin Logan was encouraged to use assisted suicide.

Canada and England are bat guano crazy - assisted suicide is not healthcare.

Crazy, big government socialists think it is.

They want to kill off those that are sick - it is the only way the math will work when healthcare is provided by the Government in a ”Single Payer System”.

Elections have consequences in America. Malfeasant Elections have catastrophic consequences - including killing off anyone who needs access to healthcare.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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