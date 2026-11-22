There is Healthcare Coverage.
And then there is Access to Healthcare.
Big Government Socialists can easily grant coverage - it will cost Trillions more than the entire annual Gross Domestic Product (roughly $30-35 Trillion).
Senator Elect El-Sayed says it will be approximately $3-4 Trillion Dollars per year.
Most realistic estimates are in the $5 Trillion Dollar Range.
The rough order of magnitude for the annual Federal Budget is about $7 Trillion.
This means that 5/7 of the Annual Federal Budget will have to be converted to provide coverage for Healthcare for All.
Entitlement spending (which we are finding is mostly fraudulent) is already about $4.8 Trillion of the $7 Trillion.
In Canada (and England and all other places providing Healthcare for All), people die waiting for Access to Medical Services.
One American couple went to Canada because of their perception that Canada provided better healthcare services.
What they found was the truth.
Instead of being provided access to healthcare, Kristin Logan was encouraged to use assisted suicide.
Canada and England are bat guano crazy - assisted suicide is not healthcare.
Crazy, big government socialists think it is.
They want to kill off those that are sick - it is the only way the math will work when healthcare is provided by the Government in a ”Single Payer System”.
Elections have consequences in America. Malfeasant Elections have catastrophic consequences - including killing off anyone who needs access to healthcare.
© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.
I’ve sent this to my friend Laura who went to medical school. (She sent a note after reading this saying one payer plans have never worked). We’ve had so many discussions on this. I have a friend who was born in Canada who is a U.S. citizen now. She knows what having Canada. Obamacare was never made to help people it was a grifting act. Everyone knew that at inception.
It needs a change, a revamping. We aren’t in the busy of supplying all of the personal responsibility items for each life. We can enhance it, teach it but ultimately it is up to each individual to carve their own way. I see a disaster if Communist/Democrats take over. They will destroy it completely this time if given the opportunity.
Acouple thoughts on this "Medicare for All' theme:
1- When I prompt Grok on the best publicly traded companies that will most likely to benefit, here's three companies they recommend:
"Addus HomeCare" ... (ADUS): Provides in-home personal care, hospice, and home health. Personal care is core and largely funded by state Medicaid programs. Proposals often emphasize expanding home- and community-based long-term care, which aligns with Addus’s model. It has shown solid fundamentals (revenue and earnings growth) independent of the policy.
"Aveanna Healthcare" ... (AVAH): Focuses on private-duty nursing for medically complex/fragile patients (pediatric and adult), with the large majority of revenue (~80%+) from Medicaid/managed care. Low state rates have constrained margins; any shift toward higher Medicare-style reimbursement would be a direct positive. Operations have improved recently with rate enhancements and growth.
National Vision Holdings ... (EYE): Operates value-oriented optical stores (e.g., America’s Best). Expanded Medicare vision coverage (routine exams, eyewear) could convert more cash-pay or limited-coverage customers into covered ones, boosting volume. Managed care is already a meaningful revenue share.
2- Why can't us taxpayers get the same insurance and retirement that Senators and Congressman receive? What makes them so special that they receive the premium care while we're stuck with the crumbs // bottom of the barrel services but, get stuck with the premium cost?
3- Currently, I'm subscribed to a unique plan referred to as ... "The Premium Life Plan" which includes:
... Premium Cigars
... Premium Bourbon
... Premium Hunting & Fly Fishing experiences
... Premium Strippers
The theme is to live life to the fullest, enjoying life's best experiences, and poke fun of (creating good satire) the "B-S" surrounding us at every opportunity, every day.