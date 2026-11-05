One posting has done some quantitative analysis of the Texas Governor race and according to their analysis, something is off.
Don’t get mad
Don’t despair
Get smart
Study your own county, congressional district, and state votes and see if they make sense
And then put feet to your prayers in your county, right where you live
© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.
I smell a rat, too, and thought this before I knew anyone else was questioning the election counts. Wayne Allyn Root has a good article out today written in his usual flamboyant style but pointing out unmistakable anomalies. Why is it Democrats can question elections but we can't? It's time we do, because there is definitely something big going on here. If nothing else, hundreds of thousands or even a million or more illegals voted for sure, since blue state rules are so lax. Blessings.