ColonelRETJohn

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Betty Zeitz's avatar
Betty Zeitz
1h

I smell a rat, too, and thought this before I knew anyone else was questioning the election counts. Wayne Allyn Root has a good article out today written in his usual flamboyant style but pointing out unmistakable anomalies. Why is it Democrats can question elections but we can't? It's time we do, because there is definitely something big going on here. If nothing else, hundreds of thousands or even a million or more illegals voted for sure, since blue state rules are so lax. Blessings.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 United Atomic Export Conglomerate (UAEC), LLC. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture