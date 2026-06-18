The U.S. border is closed to illegal entries.

The recent American rescue and return to Haiti of 240 migrants shows the effectiveness of U.S. Border security and an attempt by migrants to island hop to interim locations in their hopes of dashing onto U.S. beaches.

Instead of going straight to the U.S. or travelling through the Bahamas, the Haitians tried to get to the Turks and Caicos first.

Their boat lost power and they needed rescue on their journey.

“Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers along the southwest border stop illegal activity and facilitate lawful entry for millions of legitimate travelers into the United States.

Air and Marine Operations employ a multilayered enforcement strategy to detect, deter, and disrupt illicit activities in the air and maritime environments. Working closely with federal, state, and local partners, AMO is committed to protecting the nation’s borders and preventing dangerous contraband from reaching U.S. shores.”

Europe has been facing a boat crisis in the Mediterranean and the English Channel and they cannot figure out how to stop it.

The best and most humanitarian solution is a secure border that is closed to illegal entries.

Below is NTDs coverage of the story.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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