Vote “Curing” and Ballot Harvesting in the California Primary show the need for Election Integrity.

Every day that goes by, the number of harvested and “cured” votes continues to rise and the numbers for Spencer Pratt (Los Angeles Mayor’s Race) and Steve Hilton (California Governor’s Race) show diminishing leads.

For some reason no one seems to harvest nor “cure” votes for Pratt and Hilton, yet Blue Activists finds uncounted votes everywhere for Blue Candidates.

The foundation for our elections are voting rolls and ensuring that those on the voting rolls are lawful voters.

18USC611 states that only legal U.S. Citizens can vote in elections, yet here we are with California and other states flouting U.S. Law by flooding their rolls with unlawful voters.

The Save Act addresses these loopholes that Democrats have exploited to steal elections.

Yet Tillis, Murkowski, Collins, and the Turtle continue to block the Save Act. They are a bizarre lot.

Perhaps they do not want anyone to know how they won their elections?

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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