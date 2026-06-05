Overwhelming majority of voters support Voter ID and Validation of Citizenship, yet four Republican Senators oppose the SAVE Act
What is up with Tillis (NC), Murkowski (AK), Collins (ME), and the Turtle (KY)? They need to retire, enjoy life, and make room for those who care.
Vote “Curing” and Ballot Harvesting in the California Primary show the need for Election Integrity.
Every day that goes by, the number of harvested and “cured” votes continues to rise and the numbers for Spencer Pratt (Los Angeles Mayor’s Race) and Steve Hilton (California Governor’s Race) show diminishing leads.
For some reason no one seems to harvest nor “cure” votes for Pratt and Hilton, yet Blue Activists finds uncounted votes everywhere for Blue Candidates.
The foundation for our elections are voting rolls and ensuring that those on the voting rolls are lawful voters.
18USC611 states that only legal U.S. Citizens can vote in elections, yet here we are with California and other states flouting U.S. Law by flooding their rolls with unlawful voters.
The Save Act addresses these loopholes that Democrats have exploited to steal elections.
Yet Tillis, Murkowski, Collins, and the Turtle continue to block the Save Act. They are a bizarre lot.
Perhaps they do not want anyone to know how they won their elections?
© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.
Tuberville is absolutely correct, both the “Save America Act” and “Break the Filibuster” need to be passed now. He claims we’ll loose the country if not, all of which, I agree wholeheartedly. I could reasonably envision that the citizenry will take matters into their own hands in the near future. While we don’t condone that type of activity, I can only imagine that when we have our backs against the wall, any measure of civility is likely off the table.
I'd like to blame Dememcha, but the truth is treason. Term limits!!!