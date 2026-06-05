ColonelRETJohn

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
7h

Tuberville is absolutely correct, both the “Save America Act” and “Break the Filibuster” need to be passed now. He claims we’ll loose the country if not, all of which, I agree wholeheartedly. I could reasonably envision that the citizenry will take matters into their own hands in the near future. While we don’t condone that type of activity, I can only imagine that when we have our backs against the wall, any measure of civility is likely off the table.

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Matthew Cronin's avatar
Matthew Cronin
6h

I'd like to blame Dememcha, but the truth is treason. Term limits!!!

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