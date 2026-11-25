Palmer’s vision is brutalist.

But how else do you get around the hatred and venom against data centers and economic growth?

Very simple, you go offshore 12.1 miles.

Palmer is building a huge new shipyard in Baltimore - that is unless the trampoline crazies sink it.

The idea is brilliant, but those who hate growth and innovation will bring in the big guns of Greta Thunberg.

She is always looking for a new thing to hate.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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