Polling Companies for decades gave a +3 to +5 to the Blue side based on nothing except the perception that more people were Dem leaning. Sometimes the polls had some form of accuracy, sometimes not.

The old polling call centers for polling firms routinely pulled their ranks from the students of Political Science Department to make the calls. I was hung up on a number of times in the 80s and 90s when I started giving the wrong answer. No wonder the numbers leaned Blue.

The polls were wrong in 2016, the election was stolen in 2020 with a mythical 81 million votes for the Autopen, and the polls were wrong again in 2024.

Now there’s no pretense of objectivity.

Wedgewood Polling skipped the middle step of getting loser Poly Sci dweebs to make the calls, they just made up the numbers.

There are some Panicans who are freaking out over November 2026.

I would say there are several however commas.

First, deportations are trimming the ranks being used for unlawful voting.

Second, there has been a concerted effort to establish a methodology for states to ascertain the lawfulness of the registered voter. This has been upheld by SCOTUS.

Third, have a healthy skepticism of the polling data. The polling industry is fake.

Fourth, it is shocking the number of Conservatives, MAGA, and people of faith who rah rah, cheer cheer for victory and incredulously, do not vote.

Fret not. God is in control.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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