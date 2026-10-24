Polling Companies for decades gave a +3 to +5 to the Blue side based on nothing except the perception that more people were Dem leaning. Sometimes the polls had some form of accuracy, sometimes not.
The old polling call centers for polling firms routinely pulled their ranks from the students of Political Science Department to make the calls. I was hung up on a number of times in the 80s and 90s when I started giving the wrong answer. No wonder the numbers leaned Blue.
The polls were wrong in 2016, the election was stolen in 2020 with a mythical 81 million votes for the Autopen, and the polls were wrong again in 2024.
Now there’s no pretense of objectivity.
Wedgewood Polling skipped the middle step of getting loser Poly Sci dweebs to make the calls, they just made up the numbers.
There are some Panicans who are freaking out over November 2026.
I would say there are several however commas.
First, deportations are trimming the ranks being used for unlawful voting.
Second, there has been a concerted effort to establish a methodology for states to ascertain the lawfulness of the registered voter. This has been upheld by SCOTUS.
Third, have a healthy skepticism of the polling data. The polling industry is fake.
Fourth, it is shocking the number of Conservatives, MAGA, and people of faith who rah rah, cheer cheer for victory and incredulously, do not vote.
Fret not. God is in control.
© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.
Polls are made with numbers to intimidate voters on the other side of an election. Very few pollsters I listen to.
I was at my church and the phrase “we don’t talk political”. Well rather than get angry I stayed in the “gray area” (Colonel John will love that phrase). That phrase was used in a Bible study class on Revelation of all chapters. You see the church thinks God says “lay down to be slaughtered “ but what he really says is use discernment. Now everyone’s discernment is quite different. The Crusades are a good example of discernment. I wrote a email to the church laying out that as they watch their numbers dwindling because of some suspicious uptick in cancer they are meant to guide the congregation on things they know about these vaccines. Abortion was made political. The 10 commandments made very clear if murder is allowed or forbidden. Jesus himself was extremely “political”with the dishonest rabbis in the temple.
Now here is an interesting part, my Pastor was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Tumors on the lungs and kidney. His wife switched his diet (no sugar, no carbs and meat) bought Ivermectin, dandelion root plus a few other things. The large tumor shrank to a little tumor, the tumors on the lungs disappeared altogether.
The congregation is still taking those bio lab vaccines. The congregation is dying off in large numbers.
Before I was involved in this church I had passed it one sunny day on my way home. I had helped a man with a 100 acre farm do hay. Round bakes, square bales. Lots of hard work. The family members were all working too. But on my way home I drove past that church. I distinctly heard the Lord tell me to turn around and go to that church. I turned around, went in and found that Pastor. My job was to tell him he is going to be ok. The cancer will be gone. Of course you can imagine the look I got. Through prayer God speaks to all of us. We just have to listen. It’s that still quiet voice.
He’s cancer free and healthy. So the church had better start listening, discerning what the Lord wants from all of us. The committee’s or board are strangling Christians. Yet will have Trick or Treating for Halloween? Milquetoast religion is killing us. Holy Ghost and fire is called for in times such as these.
Rise up, Take to the streets.
The Catholic Church had dozens of people out by a major Highway with signs that abortion is murder.
The prophetic voices are all talking about wealth transfer. The last time we had a huge wealth transfer was during the Spanish Flu 1918. Many deaths, wealth transfer, the 1929 crash. All controlled just like now. A plague is coming. Not Russian. Get right with God.
I have have not followed or had any faith with polling numbers for many moons, much of which being due to the points you stated here. And now nit-wit Wedgewood has brought out a fresh bowl of icing for the cake the DS wants to serve us. I believe what bothers me most is the arrogance the DS displays in their belief that we on this side of the line are all ignorant. This getting to be worse for the DS than an episode of the Coyote and the Roadrunner.