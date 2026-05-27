It is ironic that a Department of Justice fund set up to compensate victims of U.S. Government abuse, based upon the solid precedent of a program set up by President Obama, has triggered a lawsuit by Harry Dunn and Daniel Hodges, two poster children of the J6 set up.

Not sure why Michael Fanone was not part of the Dunn/Hodges lawsuit. Dunn and Fanone were omnipresent media minstrels of the J6 fraud and the Deep State persecution of J6ers.

The legal precedent for the fund was outlined in the DOJ Announcement:

“There is legal precedent for such a Fund, most notably the “Keepseagle” case where the Obama Administration created a $760 million fund to redress various claims alleging racism against the federal government over a period of decades.

In Keepseagle, hundreds of millions of dollars remaining in the fund were distributed to non-profits and NGOs that never made claims, whereas any money remaining in The Anti-Weaponization Fund will revert to the federal government. The Obama DOJ settled by putting $680 million from the judgment fund into a bank account for a single claims administrator to dole out. In Keepseagle the remaining money—which ended up being over $300 million—was distributed to the entities that had not even submitted claims.”

Thank you to President Obama for establishing precedent for creating the DOJ Anti-Weaponization Fund.

The difference between the Obama era program and now is that this time there was real misbehavior by Federal Officials and real victims. In addition, money laundering to NGOs will not be allowed under the DOJ Anti-Weaponization Fund.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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